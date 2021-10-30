Shakur Stevenson had himself an incredible weekend recently as he won the WBO junior lightweight title in a win over former champion Jamel Herring. It was a really big victory for Stevenson as it proved to the world that the 24-year-old is a star in the making. He even attracted a ton of famous faces at the fight, as Kanye West was in attendance, all while Quavo was there to help lead the ring walk.

Recently, Stevenson was interviewed by TMZ, where he was asked who his dream fight would be against. Without hesitation, Stevenson said it would be against the likes of Gervonta Davis, who is perhaps one of the biggest boxing stars in the world right now. Stevenson has tremendous respect for Davis, and he believes the fight would be the true test of his skill.

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

"I feel like me and him in the ring one day would make the best versus the best like how Bud and Errol is like 'elite versus elite' on like a whole new level of talent," Stevenson explained. "At the end of the day, that's mainly who I would think that would be one of the best fights. It's like respect to Tank. I give respect to Tank because I feel like he's skillful and he's like an exciting fighter. He's a big puncher, aggressive and I respect his game."

Boxing fans would certainly love to see this, although Stevenson might need some more experience before it can happen. Regardless, Stevenson is on the right track and he's going to be a staple of the boxing scene for years to come.

