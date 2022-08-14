It's been a rough few months for global superstar Shakira. In June, she and soccer player Gerard Piqué broke up after an eleven-year relationship and two children together. Then, a little over a month later, it was revealed that the "Waka Waka" singer had allegedly failed to pay millions in taxes, and was facing up to eight years in prison for tax fraud.

Now, according to Page Six, Shakira wants to leave these troubles behind in Spain. Sources say that Shakira is tired of Barcelona and is hoping to live in Miami, which doesn't have all the negative memories (and active fraud investigation) attached.

Shakira has many close family and friends in Miami Beach, where she also already has a waterfront mansion. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer sees the location as a "refuge," says her friend Ana Lourdes Martinez. "Miami is her home," added Martinez. "Her parents live here, her brother lives here, her niece and nephew, too. She doesn’t have any family in Spain. It’s a different environment from Barcelona."

People close to Shakira, including fellow musician Alejandro Sanz, are reportedly trying to convince Shakira to make the move to Florida. Many see leaving Barcelona as a way for Shakira to get some space from her ex Piqué, who has been accused of infidelity. The soccer star was allegedly privately messaging other women and secretly seeing a 23-year-old public relations student for months before he and Shakira ended things.

Now, Shakira and Piqué are in the midst of a contentious custody battle for their two kids, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. The children are currently at their father's house after Shakira took them on a globe-trotting trip to Mexico, Los Angeles, and Miami.

