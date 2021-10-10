Shakira defended her decision to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020, despite many artists, including Cardi B and Rihanna, reportedly turning down the offer in a show of support to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. She says she wanted to provide representation for different minorities with the show.

“JLo, as a Latina born in the U.S., and me, as a Latin American woman in the U.S., had a huge responsibility and opportunity to represent all different minorities through our performance," Shakira explained in a new interview with Cosmopolitan. "In my case, I also wanted to pay homage to my Middle Eastern culture. I feel that we did it.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

She added that she feels the two pop stars made a "strong statement" with their performance: “It wasn’t an easy show to put together. There was a lot of work behind it, a lot of stress. But it was one of the highlights of my career. I really thought it was a great opportunity to make a strong statement about what an important part of the American fabric the Latino community is. An opportunity that we couldn’t miss.”

