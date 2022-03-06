Shakewell, Ramirez & Mikey The Magician Share "Shameless Gorillas"

Shakewell is feeling frustrated that he and Ramirez have been hit with delays amid the release of their joint project, but he's still doing everything in his power to make sure his fans are satisfied. Earlier this weekend, the recording artist shared "Shameless Gorillas" from the forthcoming body of work.

"I came make your nightmares come true / Open pits to run to settle to the gates of hell / Pull up in a coupe that's gun proof hunt you / Demons comin' out from the fans where they dwell," the fast-paced first verse concludes, before launching into another equally as fierce round of rhymes.

"The beat switch when Shake hops on is insane," one listener wrote in the "Shameless Gorillas" YouTube comments. "Mikey's a genius," they added. "Ooooh my fellow Trash gang gunna see today," another person added. "Ramirez and Shakewell never disappoint."

Stream the latest single from Shakewell, Ramirez, and Mikey the Magician below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm ridin' with steel and I know how to use it

Bodies get hauled off if we get into it

Chakras aligned but I still be into it

Demons and killers surroundin' my views