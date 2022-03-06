mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shakewell, Ramirez & Mikey The Magician Share "Shameless Gorillas"

Hayley Hynes
March 06, 2022 15:24
1 View
00
0
Shakewell/SpotifyShakewell/Spotify
Shakewell/Spotify

Shameless Gorillas
Shakewell Feat. Ramirez & Mikey the Magician

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

End your weekend streaming on a high note with "Shameless Gorillas."


Shakewell is feeling frustrated that he and Ramirez have been hit with delays amid the release of their joint project, but he's still doing everything in his power to make sure his fans are satisfied. Earlier this weekend, the recording artist shared "Shameless Gorillas" from the forthcoming body of work. 

"I came make your nightmares come true / Open pits to run to settle to the gates of hell / Pull up in a coupe that's gun proof hunt you /  Demons comin' out from the fans where they dwell," the fast-paced first verse concludes, before launching into another equally as fierce round of rhymes.

"The beat switch when Shake hops on is insane," one listener wrote in the "Shameless Gorillas" YouTube comments. "Mikey's a genius," they added. "Ooooh my fellow Trash gang gunna see today," another person added. "Ramirez and Shakewell never disappoint."

Stream the latest single from Shakewell, Ramirez, and Mikey the Magician below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm ridin' with steel and I know how to use it

Bodies get hauled off if we get into it

Chakras aligned but I still be into it

Demons and killers surroundin' my views

Shakewell Ramirez Mikey the Magician new music new song new single Shameless Gorillas joint track collab track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Shakewell, Ramirez & Mikey The Magician Share "Shameless Gorillas"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject