This month, members of the LGBTQ+ community are invited to celebrate their Pride in many ways. There are parades happening in major markets, balloons hanging downtown, and special edition items available to purchase. Shake Shack has announced that they will be celebrating Pride this month by introducing a new milkshake to their menu for a limited time.

As reported by Hypebeast, the Pride Shake is available at Shake Shack locations until the end of this month. Alongside the special flavour, the beloved burger joint has also launched a merch collection inspired by Pride Month. If you've never had the Pride Shake before, it's an absolutely mouth-watering combination of rainbow sprinkles and cake batter. On top, a complete layer of sprinkles tops it off. It will be available until the end of this month for $5.69.

As for the merchandise, there is a crop top, a regular t-shirt, a baseball cap, socks and more available on the Shake Shack website. Shake Shack is continuing its mission to become one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly places to work, donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project, an organization that focuses on suicide prevention among LGBTQ+ youth.

The shake will be available at all Shake Shack locations across the United States. Unfortunately, it will not be served at airports, stadiums, ballparks or transit centres.