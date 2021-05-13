It should go without saying that protecting yourself from COVID-19 and doing you part in ending the global pandemic are more than enough reasons to get vaccinated. But just in case you needed some other incentive, Shack Shake is offering free fries for the entire month of May if you live in NYC.

Shake Shack announced on Thursday that it has teamed up with the NYC Mayor's Office to help get more New Yorkers vaccinated. From now through June 12, you can score a free order of regular Crinkle Cut Fries when you buy a burger or chicken sandwich in-store and show your vaccine card or Excelsior Pass.

That’s not all that Shake Shack is offering. In addition to the fry deal, the burger franchise is also giving away free ShackBurger vouchers to New Yorkers who get vaccinated at an NYC mobile vaccine bus, while supplies last.

Nonetheless, where some are praising the initiative, others are condeming it. The twittersphere is sounding off on the "food bribe" for vaccination, check out some of the most popular responses below.

