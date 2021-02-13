Last week, in an announcement that shocked many, it was reported that actress Shailene Woodley was engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The engagement came as a surprise to most since Woodley and Rodgers had not been in a relationship for very long, with their engagement announcement coming just days after their relationship rumors began. Apparently, the engagement was not a surprise to friends and family who think that the couple has a very “intense” and “different” connection.



On Friday, photos surfaced of the 29-year-old actress working on set in Montreal for her new crime thriller Misanthrope. In the photos, Woodley was spotted in all-black clothing and a pricey Canada Goose jacket. Woodley was not wearing any visible jewelry, including an engagement ring. While it’s possible she had to remove any jewelry for filming, it also could be that the fast-moving couple has not yet had time to buy a ring.

Dating rumors first surfaced between the celebrity couple when 37-year-old Rodgers named his mystery “fiancee” during his MVP award acceptance speech. Pretty quickly after, inside sources confirmed that Woodley and Rodgers were, in fact, engaged.

According to an inside source from E! News, the couple “can’t wait to get married” and likely won’t be looking for a long engagement. According to the source, “They both knew early on that it was something special and different from what they had experienced in other relationships.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

