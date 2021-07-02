Shady Signee Grip Drops Visceral Single In "Gutter"

Pinned by some as "Atlanta's Next Great Storyteller," Grip has garnered a solid fanbase for himself within certain nooks of the rap game. Upon being signed to Shady Records just, well, today, the ATL-wordsmith has decided to drop a new song alongside his new deal, and he's showing us exactly why Eminem and Co. threw that pen his way in the first place.

Halfway through the song, he raps "I idolize any legend that came before me," and it's clear that worked out in his favor. On top of already being bestowed onto Eminem's label, placing all memes about the rapper aside, Grip's set of influences ranges from Nas to Nirvana: and while that may just sound like he's been shopping the graphic tees at Urban Outfitters, there are genuine tidbits of each respective genre that are made pretty notable on "Gutter."

On top of already being signed to a major sublabel, the rapper has been getting his name around thanks to garnering plays through getting thrown on Madden NFL 20 as well as HBO's Euphoria.

With a huge deal underway, and a hot new track to go alongside it, the course of 2021 could be huge for Grip as an artist. With a whole lot of potential, let's hope he can grip on to it, right? Right? Guys...?

Quotable Lyrics:

If you not adding my dealer, I guess you boring

Matter of fact I find that shit to be corny