Shad Da God Taps Quavo & Lil Durk For "IN GOD WE TRUST"

Shad Da God has been a bubbling force in the south over the past few years. His proximity to both T.I. and Young Thug have earned him some solid looks on records like, "I Got Time" off of Slime & B. However, it was also his mixtape run that's left quite an impression on fans. City Of God and God Gang helped propel his status in the South.

This week, the rapper returned with the re-release of his latest project, IN GOD WE TRUST. The rapper added two new songs to the original tracklist, "Belly (Remix)" ft. Quavo and "Vibe" ft. Lil Durk.

Other features on the project include Gunna and T.I. with Wheezy, Fourtyeight, Turbo, and Slime Castro contributing to production.

Check out IN GOD WE TRUST below.