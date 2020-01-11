mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shad Da God Grabs Lil Keed For "Blue Strips" Off Forthcoming Album

Noah C
January 11, 2020 14:15
Blue Strips
Shad Da God Feat. Lil Keed

"In God We Trust" drops Wednesday!


You likely know Shad Da God for being affiliated with Young Thug. You likely know Lil Keed for the same reason. Both of these Atlanta rappers have collaborated with Thugger on multiple songs in the past. Shad Da God may also be known for being a member of Bankroll Mafia, or for being T.I.'s cousin. However you may know him, it brought you to his music, which provides a good enough reason to remember him. 

Shad Da God's new project, In God We Trust, drops on January 15 and "Blue Strips" with Lil Keed serves as its first single. Keed does his classic squawking, as Shad matches his style with an equally bizarre voice. The high-pitched, semi-whisper raps burst over deep 808s. 

In God We Trust will feature Gunna (twice), T.I., Lil Gotit, Lil Durk and London Jae. While you wait for that to drop, you could spin Shad Da God's 2018 mixtape, City Of God and watch the music video for "Blue Strips". 

Quotable Lyrics

See these bankrolls poking and these diamond twerking
And my young hoe --- ting, but she a real squirter
And the trap don't got no screen, shit, we still serving
Bitch, we slime as shit... 

- Lil Keed

Shad Da God Lil Keed lil keed in god we trust blue strips Hoodrich Bankroll Mafia
