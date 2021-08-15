Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from competition right as she was about to take the world by storm. Richardson was suspended for a positive marijuana test, and her punishment has since spurred many conversations about how the rules need to be changed. Hopefully, the rules will change. Meanwhile, Richardson is working on her comeback.

According to TMZ, Richardson will be racing against Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson in the women's 100-meter sprint at next weekend's Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field. It will be Richardson's first professional race since the suspension.

Richardson already beat those competitors during Olympic trials, but the three talented Jamaican women took first, second, and third at the actual event in Tokyo. The tables did turn at the actual event because Thompson-Herah actually beat Richardson's trial time of 10.64 seconds in the 100-meter with a time of 10.61 seconds. That means Richardson is going to have to train up and get even better. "Sha'Carri is focused on running a good race since she last competed at the US Olympic Trials," stated her rep. "She will be focused on executing her race to the best of her ability regardless of who is in the race."

[via]