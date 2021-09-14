American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was a late arrival at the 2021 Met Gala, but she attracted all kinds of attention the moment she stepped onto the red carpet.

The Dallas-raised athlete was present at the ball, making her appearance known in a Theophilio-designed outfit. She wore a red corset-style top, a black fringe skirt, black bangles, and boots. "I feel delicious! I feel like Cinderella," she said on the red carpet, revealing that her outfit was inspired by a phoenix. "Just showing the world that no matter what you may see at the mud or the ashes, you can always rise up. The red is fire, and always ablaze."



Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Sha'Carri has been at the center of many debates this year after she was barred from competing at the Tokyo Olympics because of a failed drug test for cannabis. During her first race following the Olympics, she placed last against members of the winning Jamaican team. A few weeks later, she narrowly missed the podium by finishing fourth in another race.

This must be Sha'Carri's way of showing her critics that while they may be trying to drag her down, she will rise above the criticism and fly off with a gold medal at her next event.



Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

Take a look at her outfit from her first-ever Met Gala and let us know what you think.