A complaint issued by Sha'Carri Richardson has captured the attention of the International Olympics Committee. Just ahead of the Summer Olympics, track star Sha'Carri Richardson made waves as she was reportedly poised to take home a medal. Unfortunately, during trials, Richardson tested positive for marijuana and was suspended for one month.

The runner took accountability and shared that she had been stressed because her mother had recently passed away, but she was determined to shine in her next opportunity. The story once again captured attention after 15-year-old Russian skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for the angina drug trimetazidine.



Matthew Stockman / Staff / Getty Images

According to reports, Valieva tested positive back in December ahead of the Winter Olympics but news of the results was only recently shared publicly. Richardson came forward, comparing her situation to that of Valieva's and asking why she wasn't allowed to compete while the teen was. The International Olympics Committee has responded and they claim the two incidents are vastly different.

“Richardson’s positive doping test was discovered on 19 June, and the result was received before the start of the Olympics. She was suspended for a month. There is nothing in common between these two cases," the committee reportedly stated. “This Games, which has not concluded, concerns an issue in December. She is in the centre of a lot of speculation. It must be very tough for her.

“We of course are in touch with the team, her welfare is the team’s first priority, and obviously we are very careful of that but there’s only so much that we can do.” Check out Richardson's post below.

