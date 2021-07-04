Over the last week, Sha'Carri Richardson has received a ton of support from athletes, fans, and celebrities around the world as she was banned from competing in the 100-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics. After qualifying for the games just a few weeks ago, it was revealed that Richardson had tested positive for weed which is a banned substance in Olympic competitions. The ban seemed incredibly harsh, especially since weed is not a performance-enhancing drug. Not to mention, Richardson was using the drug as a coping mechanism for the loss of her mother, which was a truly traumatic experience.

Nonetheless, Richardson has been disqualified from the competition everyone knew she could win, and it's left many fans upset about what could have been. Regardless, Richardson is keeping a positive mindset through all of this, and last night, she took to Twitter to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.

"The support my community I thank y’all, the negative forget y’all and enjoy the games because we all know it won’t be the same," she wrote. "I’m sorry, I can’t be y’all Olympic Champ this year but I promise I’ll be your World Champ next year."

It remains to be seen whether or not the Olympic Committee will overturn their decision, although considering their stubbornness over the years, it's not looking likely. However, we hope Richardson is able to get back on the track soon.

