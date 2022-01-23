When Virgil Abloh passed away in late November, he left behind many projects and endeavors aside from his fashion and streetwear pursuits. Included in these was his Sha'Carri Richardson documentary that he was executively producing.

The doc is titled Sub Eleven Seconds, and details Sha'Carri Richardson's wild 2021 that included her ascension to prominence as one of the best track stars in the U.S.A., her grandmother passing, her suspension from the Olympics for smoking marijuana, her last place finish in a subsequent race and much more.

The official trailer for the mini-documentary, directed by Bafic, released on Jan. 18, as Sha'Carri discusses the significance of timeliness in her life.

Sub Eleven Seconds premiered this week at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, which is being held from Jan. 20-31 virtually this year. The official description of the documentary describes how hectic Sha'Carri's 2021 was: "Sub Eleven Seconds is a poetic imagining of the quest of Sha'Carri Richardson, a young track & field athlete, to achieve her dream of qualifying for the Olympic Games. Sprinting the 100-meter dash is one of the most expressive feats a human being can attempt; what is it like to spend years of one's life dedicated to clocking the shortest conceivable time? A rumination on time, loss, and hope, Sub Eleven Seconds distills the proverbial "10,000 hours" along Sha'Carri's path to master her craft as she seeks to run the 100-meter dash in under 11 seconds on the world's stage."

It is currently unknown when Sub Eleven Seconds will be made available to the public, but surely it will be a quality production, considering its Sundance Film Festival qualification and Virgil Abloh creative direction.

Are you excited for Sub Eleven Seconds?

[Via]