There was a time when Sha'Carri Richardson was the talk of sports. The track star became the face of international headlines following her Tokyo Olympics scandal, but the spotlight has since moved on for the time being. Richardson was poised to be a winner at the Olympic games but instead, she was suspended after a drug test reportedly found THC in her system.

The decision divided fans and the world at large as the criminalization of marijuana was debated across borderlines, but this week, Richardson resurfaced for a different reason as she detailed her recent heartache with a fellow athlete.



Patrick Smith / Staff / Getty Images

In a post-and-delete move on Instagram, Richardson alleged that she recently got out of an abusive situation.

"I was in a relationship with a Jamaican athlete that never cared about me from jump," wrote Richardson. "I was abused and stole from yet protected her from the judgment of her country & family while they dragged me. I had to deal with homophobic and so much more that I'm still healing from." Along with her message she posted a meme that read: "I don't understand how someone can just walk out of your life and not care about you anymore."

In a separate slide, Richardson uploaded Fetty Wap's "The Truth" and added, "Feels amazing living in my truth [smiling halo emojis]." Richardson did post a photo of herself with her ex, but she reportedly took it down. Check it out below.