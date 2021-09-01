The dialogue surrounding American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has shifted remarkably since she was barred from competing at the Tokyo Olympics because of a failed drug test for cannabis. Fans initially rallied behind her, supporting her as she trained for her post-Olympics races. However, as time passed, Sha'Carri continued to speak out against her competition, shading the Jamaican sprinters, specifically.

On Twitter, Sha'Carri came for Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce and compared her looks to Lil Wayne in a "liked" tweet. Then, she "liked" another post that was disrespectful against Jamaicans, saying, "Not y’all Jamaicans still talking shit when y’all gotta walk barefoot to your coconut stand everyday for a living."



HATIM KAGHAT/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

With people cooling off of Sha'Carri in recent weeks, the track & field star asserted herself and told her followers that what you see is what you're getting. Updating her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night, Sha'Carri posted a simple message, writing "Violence" with the toggle on. That means that she's choosing violence moving forward, fighting back against her critics with harsh words and defending herself against internet bullies.

Recently, she chose violence against the Jamaicans, but they met her shade with even more shade, posting a series of emojis on Twitter and reminding Sha'Carri that she finished dead last when she faced off against them at the Prefontaine Classic.



Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Fans have been responding to Sha'Carri's post, telling her that she should have chosen violence during her last race. "Should’ve chose violence on that track sis! It’s too late neowwww," said one commenter. "Choose speed," taunted another. "Sis you came in 4709th place at the last race. They had time to make jerk chicken & start dutty wining to a dancehall track by the time you got to the finish line. The only violence is how you lost," explained another person.

Check out Sha'Carri's post below and let us know what you think of her choosing violence.



Instagram