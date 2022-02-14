After being disqualified for using marijuana, Sha’Carri Richardson is calling out racial discrimination in the Olympics.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva took a drug test back in December and tested positive for a performance-enhancing heart medication. Valieva was told that she would not be able to compete, train, or participate in any events during the Beijing Winter Olympics. Apparently, International Olympic Committee officials were not notified of her test results or her suspension and was allowed to compete in the Olympic figure skating competition.

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Rightfully bothered by Valieva’s ability to participate in the Olympics, Richardson took to Twitter to speak her mind. “Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mine? My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady,” she said.

Back in July of last year, Richardson tested positive for marijuana, openly admitting it was in response to her mother’s passing. The positive tests nullified her Olympic trial results and was given a 30-day suspension. The suspension prevented her from running in the Tokyo Olympics 100-meter where she was expected to take the gold.

Following her suspension, Richardson appeared in the Prefontaine Classic in August 2021. Unfortunately, she came in ninth place in the women’s 100-meter with a time of 11.14 seconds. The loss came with waves of jokes after she lost to the Jamaican trio Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson.

After the death of fashion designer Virgl Abloh, her documentary debuted at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Titled Sub Eleven Seconds, the film follows her journey to becoming a trackstar, her suspension, and everything that followed.

