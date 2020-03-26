mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shabazz Palaces Deliver Sweet Sounds On "Chocolate Souffle"

Aron A.
March 25, 2020 20:48
Shabazz Palaces get ready for their new project with their latest record.


If you're feeling down these days, have no fear because Shabazz Palaces are back with some new vibes to uplift your spirit. The mystical Seattle-based duo has been getting ready for the release of their second album, The Don Of Diamond Dreams and today, they've unleashed their latest single, "Chocolate Souffle." With tinges of funk engrained in their intergalactic production, Ishmael Butler vocals stretch through space with a robotic feel. The song was released along with a set of visuals directed by David Shields and James Nugent that's equally as trippy as the song itself.

The Don Of Diamond Dreams is set to arrive on April 17th. It was led by the single, "Fast Learner" ft. Purple Tape Nate that dropped in late February.

Quotable Lyrics
Hey, hey, hey
Live life like a chocolate souffle
Comin' through in Vuarnet's
With the top drop 

