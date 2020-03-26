Shabazz Palaces Deliver Sweet Sounds On "Chocolate Souffle"

If you're feeling down these days, have no fear because Shabazz Palaces are back with some new vibes to uplift your spirit. The mystical Seattle-based duo has been getting ready for the release of their second album, The Don Of Diamond Dreams and today, they've unleashed their latest single, "Chocolate Souffle." With tinges of funk engrained in their intergalactic production, Ishmael Butler vocals stretch through space with a robotic feel. The song was released along with a set of visuals directed by David Shields and James Nugent that's equally as trippy as the song itself.

The Don Of Diamond Dreams is set to arrive on April 17th. It was led by the single, "Fast Learner" ft. Purple Tape Nate that dropped in late February.

Quotable Lyrics

Hey, hey, hey

Live life like a chocolate souffle

Comin' through in Vuarnet's

With the top drop