The Game is in full roll-out mode this week. Following his appearance on Drink Champs, the rapper made his way onto Clubhouse with his associate Wack 100 where the Compton rapper addressed ghostwriting rumors. He explained that he and Fif wrote their respective parts to their collaborative efforts on The Documentary. However, Wack 100 claimed that The Game actually penned one of Fif's biggest records on Get Rich Or Die Tryin. "I'mma speak on something he don't ever speak on. What up, cuz. What up, blood. What up, gangsta? Who you think wrote that," Wack said.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Fif's close collaborator and producer, engineer, and executive producer of GRODT, Sha Money XL has since responded to the claim on Instagram, calling Wack 100's claim "cap." "All [cap emoji] all lies all for attention,” he said underneath a post about Wack's comments.

During the Clubhouse conversation, The Game further explained that he penned a lot of music for other artists during his time in the Aftermath building. He said that he never looked for credit because he never cared about that. However, he noted that he currently has a song charting on the Billboard Hot 100 -- "Eazy" with Ye -- while those that he came up with during his time with G-Unit haven't seen that type of success in years.

The Game is currently preparing for the release of his forthcoming album, Drilluminati, which is due out sometime this year.