Sha EK Delivers Debut Album "Face Of The What"

Some members of the hip hop community have been arguing that Drill is on its way out. Joe Budden said the subgenre will be gone in five or six years. Bobby Shmurdadisavowed the sound, saying he won't do it because he's not a "minion."

Sha EK, a young rapper rising out of the Bronx, has delivered a message to the contrary with his new project Face of the What. The 17-song album is a breathless onslaught of intense Drill, featuring hard beats and even harder bars. The record includes features from Bandmanrill, Sleazyworld Go, and PGF Nuk, but this is Sha's album through and through.

His delivery nears a scream, defiantly calling out haters and boasting his capabilities inside and outside the studio. The production is equally bracing, with pulsating vocal synths imbuing an epic feel to multiple tracks. With rising talents like EK, it's hard to say that Drill is going anywhere any time soon.

Check out the project below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Tracklist

1. Who You Touch (feat. Bandmanrill)

2. Ain't Drop in a Minute

3. Never Want to Be Them

4. Who Punchin'

5. New Opps

6. Story Time

7. New Heat

8. Difference Between (feat. SleazyWorld Go)

9. Shot in the Party

10. Too Oppy

11. Shake That

12. No Lettin Up

13. One in the Head

14. Don't Forget That

15. Been on Hots

16. Beat the Odds

17. We Droppin' (feat. PDF Nuk)