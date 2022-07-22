Snoop Dogg's alleged past is coming back to haunt him. A new report from Rolling Stone reveals that a sexual assault lawsuit against the California-born rapper dismissed earlier this year has been revived by the woman who has chosen to identify as Jane Doe.

The lawsuit was first filed in a Los Angeles federal court on February 9, claiming that Calvin Corodozar Broadus Jr. and his associate Donald Campbell (better known as Bishop Don "Magic" Juan) took advantage of the anonymous woman after she attended Snoop's concert at Club Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim, California on May 29, 2013.

In response, the 50-year-old's legal team requested that a federal judge dismiss the suit, calling the allegations against him "implausible and false."

On February 24 of this year, a 17-page dismissal was filed in which Snoop Dogg denied any wrongdoing. "Nothing remotely resembling plaintiff’s story about defendant Calvin Broadus ever happened. He vehemently denies ever engaging in any sex act with the plaintiff or assaulting or battering her," lawyers wrote.

Not long after, Jane Doe pulled her lawsuit "without prejudice" when Broadus asked the court to dismiss the case again due to a missed filing deadline.

Now (July 22), it's been revealed that the alleged victim and her legal team have resubmitted to a California district court, once again unloading sexual assault and sexual battery accusations against both Snoop and Don Juan. On top of that, defamation claims have also been attached to the former's name for his reported use of social media to make threats against her.

The new lawsuit specifically says that the Doggystyle hitmaker has used Instagram to "threaten, intimidate, and coerce Plaintiff into not exercising her constitutional rights to engage in a mediation."

A since-deleted IG post from Snoop was even quoted. Posted the same day as the mediation session, he wrote, "Gold digger season is here be careful Nefews keep ya guards up."

Jane Doe's legal team wrote, "Defendant Snoop Dogg's pattern and practice of threats, retaliation, harassment, and intimidation unsurprisingly did not stop there," adding that a spokesperson for the rapper unveiled the alleged victim's identity, despite the fact that she had requested anonymity.





A spokesperson for the "Still D.R.E." artist told Rolling Stone, "The complaint refiled today against Snoop Dogg by ‘Jane Doe’ and her attorney is meritless. It follows Jane Doe’s attorney’s voluntarily dismissing just a few months ago her previous complaint on the alleged matter. He also dismissed an earlier complaint – this is the third try."

"By releasing Plaintiff’s name, Defendant Snoop Dogg yet again demonstrated his pattern and practice of scaring, intimidating, retaliating against, and harassing victims of sexual harassment, assault, and battery, by effectively calling on his millions of followers to threaten, intimidate, and retaliate against Plaintiff."

"As before, this refiled complaint is riddled with and predicated upon falsehoods and inaccuracies. Moreover, as Jane Doe and her attorney know or should know, Jane Doe has never been Snoop Dogg’s employee. In March 2022, the plaintiff and her attorney were served with a motion to dismiss by legal counsel for Snoop Dogg."

They continued, "That motion made clear to Jane Doe and her attorney the false nature of Jane Doe’s allegations against Snoop Dogg. Jane Doe’s attorney then in April 2022 asked the court to dismiss his client’s complaint. Snoop Dogg looks forward to proving the falsity of these allegations."

