Sevyn Streeter Shares "Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz" Ft. Chris Brown, A$AP Ferg & More

She's responsible for penning hits for some of our favorite artists and now Sevyn Streeter has returned with her own project. She's written tracks for people like Chris Brown,Ariana Grande, Kelly Rowland, Tamar Braxton, Brandy, and more, and on Friday (September 17), Sevyn released her 15-track effort, Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz.

Sevyn has already shared "Nasty Girl" featuring "Whole Lotta Money" star BIA, and other artists on the record include Chris Brown, A$AP Ferg, Jeremih, Lucky Daye, and Lavish. Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz is filled with sultry R&B tracks that will be on those late-night playlists, so stream the album for yourself and let us know what track you believe is a standout.

Tracklist

1. End Up

2. Fall Back ft. Lavish

3. Guilty ft. Chris Brown, A$AP Ferg

4. Tell It

5. Feel a Way

6. Nasty Girl ft. BIA

7. Wet Dreamz Interlude

8. Wet Dreamz ft. Jeremih

9. In Common

10. Change My Mind

11. Taboo

12. Run To

13. Feelz ft. Lucky Daye

14. Forever ft. LAvish

15. Liquid Courage