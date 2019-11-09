Sevyn Streeter Returns With Steamy "Whatchusay" Visual For Latest Single

Songstress Sevyn Streeter has been grinding for years. The 33-year-old singer stepped into the spotlight as Chris Brown's protegé, but the songwriter has penned lyrics for artists like Fantasia, K. Michelle, Brandy, Usher, Tamar Braxton, Ariana Grande, and Kelly Rowland. Fans haven't received a new album from Sevyn since she dropped her debut studio project Girl Interrupted, and the only new music the singer has shared in recent years has been her 2018 release "Yernin'."

Sevyn has returned with her new single "Whatchusay," an R&B jam that was delivered with an accompanying visual. The singer turns up the heat in the sexy video where she straps her lover up to a polygraph machine and grills him about the lies he's told. As steamy as the video is, the track itself is about a love grown cold, so check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You such a bad liar, why you try?

You tell them whenever you know I'm

Not the type to lose composure over love

But n*gga you coulda just told me what it was