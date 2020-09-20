mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sevyn Streeter Resurfaces With Steamy Single, “HMU”

Isaiah Cane
September 20, 2020 15:17
The R&B/Pop vocalist just couldn’t help herself from the looks of it.


With the air of female-driven hit singles like Meg Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix featuring Beyonce and WAP by Cardi B featuring Meg dominating 2020, it seems that Sevyn Streeter just had to add to the heap.

Though, to be honest, after hearing “HMU”, who can blame her? The singer shows no shame in inventing her own lane of bouncy, flirtatious bops with emotional substance.

The “It Won’t Stop” singer floated in our heads late last week with the release of her latest single, overflowing with classic hi-hats and enviable falsetto riffs. While it serves a conventionally board mood at its surface, toward its core is a notable fear.

She depicts her love life as a pleasure too delicate to stand the test of time. Anchored between the striking conflict of desiring a connection but fearing its consequences, Streeter seems to know she is bound for a mixed bag of emotions and fears suffering an imbalance.

She repeats in the song’s hook, “Late night, hit me up. Tell the truth, I wanted to. This ain't love, keep it cool. This ain't love, you know what's up."

Her words convey momentous changes to have taken place internally since the 2017 release of her album, Girl Disrupted, which would leave fans wanting more for years.

If the skin-baring, tongue-in-cheek visuals of the music video to “HMU” are any indication of her mindset, Sevyn Streeter is primed to be more raw and vulnerable with fans than ever before.

Quotable Lyrics:

You tell me no excuse 'cause I'm losin' patience                                                                                                                                              You got my mind in two different places                                                                                                                                                            Just wanted you to come lay up                                                                                                                                                                      And let you see me, no make up

