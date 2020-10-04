Sevyn Streeter & Davido Join Forces On "Kissez"

Sevyn Streeter has always been known for the vibes she brings to her songs. The same can be said for Davido, who always makes sure to bring his culture into every song. With this in mind, it's not surprising that both artists would prove to be a great match on a song together. This was recently shown off on their latest collaborative effort called "Kissez."

With this short and sweet track, Sevyn Street and Davido share verses that will have you wanting to dance along. The instrumental features a nice little pocket that both artists work seamlessly within. Overall, it's the perfect track to jam to on a Sunday.

Quotable Lyrics:

If you're not, close

Don't know where to start

When I was fightin' now you light my spark

Them hoes they touch you but you have my heart

We barely trust but it felt so right

I throw it back at you and grip you tight