Sevyn Streeter & BIA’s Sultry Single “Nasty Girl” Has Arrived

Sevyn Streeter won’t be releasing her new album Drunk Wordz Sober Thoughts until September 17th, but she’s already bringing the heat with the latest single from the project, “Nasty Girl” featuring BIA.

Produced by T Street and Charlie Heat, the beat only becomes more electrifying as Streeter and BIA begin setting the sultry tone, which can be felt through all two minutes and 48 seconds of the track. The two women take turns exchanging verses about channeling their intuition and putting their inhibitions to the side.

BIA isn’t the only artist to collab with Streeter as of late; her upcoming album will also feature Lavish, Lucky Daye, and Jeremih. Earlier this year, the 35-year-old released “Guilty”, which features A$AP Ferg and Chris Brown, as well as a confession of infidelity from Streeter.

Drunk Wordz Sober Thoughts follows the Florida-born rapper’s 2017 freshman album, Girl Disrupted, and is currently available for pre-order.

Quotable Lyrics

I like vacays when my bae say, "Go get ready" (Yeah)

I like when it look light but it's heavy (Sheesh, brrrt)

I need and Benz and planes with my equal

'Cause I'm gon' ride that dick like I need you