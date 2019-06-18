If you are like many with a fear of airplanes, this story may sound like the ultimate nightmare. Recent reports by ABC confirm that an ALK airline plane has undergone turbulence so severe that it injured ten passengers and a flight attendant. "The flight from Pristina with airline ALK experienced turbulence in the air around 20 minutes before landing," shared a EuroAirport spokesperson with ABC after an ALK Airlines plane experienced severe turbulence which went onto injuring a total of 10 passengers. "The pilot alerted handling agents so that the airport firemen were immediately on the scene when the plane arrived." Moreover, a flight attendant was also injured during flight while attempting to "collect all drinks and full glasses from passengers" a "downward impulse occurred" and propelled the worker upwards to the ceiling. The latter further caused panic on the plane. Despite the scare, ALK airlines confirm that the flight attendant involved is "absolutely in good health" since the incident.

ERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images

A video of the whole thing was captured and ALK airlines have since confirmed that they were aware of it. The 30-second video shows the drinks from the flight attendant's cart spilling everywhere. Moreover, a lady can be seen praying. Other passengers have alleged to have been burnt by the hot water which spilled from the cart.

