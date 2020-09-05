Several boats have reportedly sank at the Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade, a nautical celebration held for Donald Trump in Austin, Texas.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

“I can confirm that we responded to many emergency calls for boats in distress during the parade,” a Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “Several boats did sink. I’m not able to give exact numbers.”

"TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink," the office confirmed on Twitter.

The event's Facebook page describes the event, saying that "boats of all shapes and sizes are encouraged to participate. Decorate your boats in patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle. Let's really make a statement!"

Notably, the event says two veterans "will be jumping out of a helicopter with smoke and flags flying!" Trump has come under fire this week after reports surfaced that the President referred to Americans who died fighting in war as "suckers" and "losers." Trump vehemently denied the accusations, calling them "fake news."

More than 2,600 people planned to attend the event. No updates have been provided regarding whether any injuries were sustained from the sunken boats.

