Seven Years Have Passed Since Rick Ross Linked Up With Big Sean & Kanye West For "Sanctified"

Joshua Robinson
March 03, 2021 11:45
In honor of the seven-year anniversary of Rick Ross' sixth studio album 'Mastermind,' we revisit one of its best album cuts.


On March 3, 2014, Rick Ross released his sixth studio album after a rough two years following God Forgives, I Don't. Having survived a drive-by shooting around his 37th birthday, beefed with 50 Cent, and delivered controversial lyrics on Rocko's hit single "U.O.E.N.O.," Rick Ross was under a lot of pressure to deliver a strong full-length effort. The result was the soulful and generally well-received Mastermind

Mastermind was led by the Jay-Z-assisted single "The Devil Is A Lie" and further supported by singles such as "War Ready" featuring Jeezy and "Thug Cry" with Lil Wayne. However, one of Mastermind's undisputed gems was the deep album cut "Sanctified," which boasted guest appearances from G.O.O.D. music artists Big Sean and Kanye West.

Although the album version of "Sanctified" cut Big Sean's full verse in favor of a much more effective chorus, the song flourished nonetheless thanks to a soulful Betty Wright sample and an electrifying post-Yeezus verse from Kanye West. While fans never got to hear the fabled Yeezus 2, "Sanctified" gave them a great Kanye feature and added some flair to Ross' sixth studio album.

Seven years later, what is your favorite song from Mastermind?

Quotable Lyrics:

And wash my sins in the blood of Jesus
People sayin', "Ye we need another Yeezus"
Lames try to tell me, "Cut the wildin' out, out"
But who the f*** is you reachin'?

