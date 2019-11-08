Kanye West and Adidas are coming on strong with the Yeezy releases this Holiday season, including multiple new silhouettes like the Yeezy 500 High and Yeezy 700 V3. Additionally, there will be new colorways of familiar styles such as the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and Yeezy 700.

Preview each of the forthcoming Yeezys in the tweet embedded below.

In total, there are seven different Yeezys making their way to retailers in December, the first of which will be the electric "Yeezreel" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 on December 7, followed by a reflective version on December 16. The low-top Yeezys will also be available in a black-based "Yecheil" colorway, offered in both reflective and non-reflective.

The Yeezy 500 High will make it's retail debut in a "Slate" colorway on December 14, while the Yeezy 700 V3 hits stores for the first time on the 20th. The popular Yeezy Boost 700 will close out the month in a yet-to-be-revealed "Carbon Blue" color scheme.

Stay tuned for an official announcement on all of the Holiday Yeezys.