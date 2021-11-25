Elisah Spencer, the individual who attacked and tackled WWE star Seth Rollins during a recent taping of 'Monday Night Raw', now claims his reasoning behind the surprising altercation was over a misleading, catfish internet scam between he and someone who was allegedly posing as Seth Rollins.

The hardcore WWE fan now faces criminal charges after the attack, live, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Spencer, who is from Brooklyn and still claims to be a big fan of Rollins', said he's apologized for his actions, and attempted to explain himself to the New York Daily News.

"I apologized to the WWE for my actions. I had a legitimate beef but as a grown man I could have settled it a different way... If I saw him today I wouldn't attack him. I've moved on," Spencer said.

According to the N.Y Daily News, Spencer claimed, "he first met Rollins at a meet-and-greet a few years ago, where he asked the wrestling star for help to launch his own career in the business. But things went south after he started communicating on WhatsApp and other messenger services with someone he remains convinced was Rollins."

"He was asking me to send him gift cards in exchange for money," Spencer continued. "Mostly $500 or more to see if I was loyal. He asked me to be a wrestling blogger for him. I wanted to work my way up."

JP Yim/Getty Images

Spencer says that he purchased about $3,000 in gift cards in proving himself to the person posing as "Rollins", and that afterwards, the alleged impostor sent back a check to Spencer that bounced.

In a social media exchange, Spencer addressed Rollins, saying, "All your true fans love you a lot and the ones that are fake fans will be fake fans. I am a real fan of yours."

TMZ recently caught up with Rollins outside of LAX airport, who suggested a potential ban from future WWE events was in order following the altercation. Rollins also gave no indication that he and Spencer had ever spoken or interacted, prior to that night at the Barclays Center.

[via]