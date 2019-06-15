Less than a week ago, the trailer for the Seth Rogen-produced "Good Boys" was released, giving fans a glimpse of the upcoming R-rated movie about middle schoolers. Set to hit theatres on August 16th, the comedy will employ the brains behind Superbad, Sausage Party and Neighbors. But it seems as if producing a movie is not enough to occupy the time of the recently glowed-up Actor, director, producer and writer, Seth Rogen, as it now seems as though he's taken up the title of "ashtray connoisseur" as well.

Rogen‘s new hobby is making his own ceramic ashtrays (and vases) and sharing the results with his 6.8 million followers on Instagram. Rogen recently told GQ “There’s something that’s so therapeutic about it. It’s like yoga, if you got a thing at the end. If you were doing yoga and then some object was produced at the end of it.”