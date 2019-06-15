Less than a week ago, the trailer for the Seth Rogen-produced "Good Boys" was released, giving fans a glimpse of the upcoming R-rated movie about middle schoolers. Set to hit theatres on August 16th, the comedy will employ the brains behind Superbad, Sausage Party and Neighbors. But it seems as if producing a movie is not enough to occupy the time of the recently glowed-up Actor, director, producer and writer, Seth Rogen, as it now seems as though he's taken up the title of "ashtray connoisseur" as well. 

Rogen‘s new hobby is making his own ceramic ashtrays (and vases) and sharing the results with his 6.8 million followers on Instagram. Rogen recently told GQ “There’s something that’s so therapeutic about it. It’s like yoga, if you got a thing at the end. If you were doing yoga and then some object was produced at the end of it.”

His new outlet already goes hand in hand with his longtime pastime of smoking bud, and as co-launcher of his new cannabis company Houseplant, he could potentially even sell some of his DIY ashtrays on the side. GARAGE Magazine asks a product and operations manager at Glossier if Rogan’s ashtrays are even good, to which she says “I would totally buy them, because it looks like someone really enjoyed the process.”