Seth Rogen makes us laugh, even when he isn't trying. Earlier this week, the Canadian actor came across an NSFW tweet from his mother, Sandy Rogen, that earned a seriously comical reaction much to his 9.2 million follower's excitement.

The post in question from the Rogen family matriarch reads, "You know how when you give blood you get a little badge that says, 'I gave blood today,' well there should be one that says, 'I had great sex today,' ha ha ha..."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When the Pineapple Express actor saw the tweet, all he could say was, "burn this app to the ground," which has since earned him well over 150K likes. "Guess we know who didn't get a little badge today!" actor Cameron Monaghan quipped back at Rogen's hilarious situation.

"The vases we are gonna get [out] of this traumatic event are gonna be even more legendary," one user added, referencing the 39-year-old's pottery endeavours. Another chimed in, "Seth, you really thought you were gonna just get to show off your vases and there wasn't going to be a price?"

Unfortunately for Rogen, this isn't the first time he's caught his mother sharing a little bit TMI on the TL. As ET Canada notes, back in 2017, Sandy wrote, "Falling asleep after sex is like Shavasana at yoga!" to which her son replied, "Jesus f*cking Christ mom." At the time, his sister Danya joined in on the conversation, tweeting, "Seriously. I actually gagged."

If you were Seth Rogen, how would you have reacted to coming across that post from your mom? Drop a comment below and let us know.

