Seth Rogen says that he regrets making a joke about James Franco's misconduct allegations back in 2014 and that he has no plans to work with the actor in the future. Rogen and Franco worked together on numerous hit films including Pineapple Express and This is the End.

“What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that,” Rogen told the Sunday Times.



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

In 2014, Franco was accused of trying to meet up with an underage girl and in 2018, five more women accused him of inappropriate behavior.

While hosting SNL at the time, Rogen made light of the allegations: “I decided to prank James Franco,” he joked. “I posed as a girl on Instagram [and] told him I was way young. He seemed unphased. I have a date to meet him at the Ace Hotel.”

The actor now says he “very much regrets making that joke,” which he described as “terrible.”

“I also look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now," he continued.

