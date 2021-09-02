It’s the end of an era for Seth Rogen - or for his hair, anyway. The Canadian actor posted an Instagram selfie on Wednesday, revealing that he had shaved off his signature curls and beard. In its place remains a closely cropped haircut and a bit of grey stubble.

“New hair, same smoldering look,” the 39-year-old cleverly captioned his post, which has already gotten the double-tap seal of approval from nearly a million people.

Other celebrities didn’t hesitate to hype Rogen up in the comments. “This is exactly what Paul Bethany wishes he looked like,” wrote David Krumholtz. “U went from father to daddy there I said it,” chimed in comedian, Chris Klemens.

Jared Mirsky asked the Superbad star what kind of glasses he was wearing, noting that they “match the grays nicely.”

Although Rogen’s new hair-do comes as a shock to many, his beardless face is less shocking, as the actor got rid of his facial hair in preparation for an upcoming role earlier back in May.

“My co-stars @iamsebastianstan and @lilyjamesofficial are a lot cooler than I am,” he captioned the photo dump, which includes a behind-the-scenes look at some of his costumes.

Rogen will be playing Rand Gauthier in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, which also features Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee and Lily James as Pamela Anderson. The series has yet to confirm a release date, but if the Pineapple Express star is able to get rid of his signature locks, filming must’ve already come to an end.

What do you have to say about the Canadian’s dramatically different new look?