What if a viral meme had the ability to bring the world as we know it to an end? Never thought about it? Well, Seth Rogen has, or at least he did when he was presented with the concept from James Tynion IV's Boom! comic, Memetic, that tackles that very concern. Seth's production company, Point Grey Productions, is adapting Memetic into a feature film of the same name, and co-writer of the upcoming Batman film, Mattson Tomlin, will pen the script. Lionsgate is in final talks to pick up the horror-thriller, which explores the detrimental effects of a viral meme called the Good Time Sloth. The meme turns viewers into "screamers" and sends them into a violent, murderous rage, which eventually causes the downfall of society. The story then follows Aaron, a colourblind man who happens to be immune to the meme, tries to find his boyfriend in the film's post-apocalyptic world as a result of the killer meme.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for American Cinematheque

This is the second comic adaptation for which Tomlin and Point Grey have joined forces. The writer and production company are also collaborating on another film called Fear Agent based on a Rick Remender comic. The film was picked up by Amazon last week following a bidding war.