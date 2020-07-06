Seth Rogen is a master of comedy, and he's back with a new take on the man out of time narrative. HBO Max is in full swing now, trying to compete with Netflix and the other streaming giants. So, HBO Max is premiering Seth Rogen's new comedy, entitled An American Pickle. A new trailer for the movie just touched down.

In the trailer, we see a European Seth Rogen struggling to make it by in 1919. He and his wife migrate to America in hopes of chasing the American Dream. He ends up getting a job at a pickle jarring factory, where one day he falls into a vat of pickle juice. His job is shut down and he is declared dead, until 100 years later when his body is found perfectly preserved in the pickle juice.





It does sound far fetched, but the trailer is light-hearted and funny. 1919 Seth Rogen meets up with his 2020 great descendant (also played by Seth Rogen), and then the real comedy begins. Directed by Brandon Trost, the film stars Rogen, Sarah Snook, Kalen Allen, and more. An American Pickle will start streaming on HBO Max August 6. Check out the full trailer below and let us know how you feel about Rogen's new comedy in the comments.