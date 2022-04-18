Seth Rogen called out the restaurant chain, Jack in the Box, on Twitter, Sunday, for using the phrase "Pineapple Express" to promote a new line of milkshakes. Rogen says the company didn't get authorization to use the name of his iconic comedy film for the promotion.

"Pineapple Express shakes for only $4.20 on 4/20. [heart emoji] this tweet for a reminder on 4/20 to get your shake," Jack in the Box's Twitter account posted.

Rogen responded to the tweet: "This has nothing to do with the movie Pineapple Express. We had nothing to do with this and weren’t asked if we wanted our film associated with this. And obviously if we did a tie in, it would have to be to promote those bizarre fucking diarrhea inducing taco things they sell."



Several fans replied to Rogen explaining that the promotion could technically be a reference to the weed strain of the same name, which Rogen's film helped popularize.

Pineapple Express was released in 2008 and starred Rogen, James Franco, Gary Cole, Rosie Perez, Danny McBride, and more. Evan Goldberg and Judd Apatow helped Rogen write the story.

