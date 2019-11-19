Seth Meyers became even more popular this past summer when a video of him day drinking with Rihanna hit the web showcasing him and singer's drunken conversation as they sipped on his handcrafted cocktails. All of his drinks were based on Rihanna's most popular hits and the "Needed Me" singer wasn't shy about how she really felt about them.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

More recently, Seth paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed his time with Rihanna, even admitting the one thing he thinks she's not good at. "She, at one point, took my phone and took a bunch of pictures while we were day drinking," Seth explained. "And then, when I went through them and looked at them, I'm like, 'Rihanna's bad at taking pictures.'"

Seth made it clear that despite his great time with the beloved singer, they have not managed to stay friends. Jimmy then asked if he even got Rihanna's number.

"I think it would be, like, too dangerous to have," he answered. "You know what I mean? Like, I would spend all day thinking like, 'What's a funny thing to text Rihanna?' … I shouldn't have Rihanna's phone number in the same way [Donald Trump] shouldn't have nuclear codes."