Whether he's joking or not, Seth McFarlane has shared yet another public criticism of Fox and stated that he wishes that Family Guy aired on a different television network. His desire to secure the beloved adult animation a new home reportedly stems from his disdain for Fox News host and political commentator Tucker Carlson.

According to Complex, McFarlane has likely taken offense to one of Carlson’s characteristically outlandish claims, and while it can't be pinpointed which one inspired McFarlane's recent statement, Carlson recently claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci "created COVID." Whatever Carlson said, it prompted the Family Guy creator to say the following:

"Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network," Seth McFarlane says. "Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC."

According to Complex, it's safe to assume that he was referring to one of Tucker Carlson's COVID-related comments because McFarlane followed up his original tweet with a post about the importance of science. "Science is the only tool we have, and it’s doing its best," the American Dad co-creator wrote while resharing a screenshot of a quote about science.

Stay tuned to see if this was just a barbed joke from Seth McFarlane or if he has serious plans to move Family Guy from its original network.

