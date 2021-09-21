TV veteran and creator of the classic FOX show Family GuySeth MacFarlane has no problem criticizing his network for spreading falsities around COVID-19 and the vaccine, throughout the pandemic. In a clip pulled from his recent appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, MacFarlane debuted his latest project: a Family Guy-themed PSA informing viewers on the dire importance of getting vaccinated.

MacFarlane and Kimmel discuss FOX Network’s polarizing misinformation around the virus during the visit, with Kimmel unleashing the first look at MacFarlane’s new PSA, wherein Stewie and Brian discuss the serious effects of the virus, the protection the vaccine offers, and the effects that unvaccinated folks have on the rest of the population.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

“I looked around and I saw everyone else at FOX Corp doing their part to get good science out there and be responsible with their platforms,” MacFarlane says with sarcasm. “Looking down the barrel of that kind of peer pressure, I said, ‘Well, gosh. We’ve got to do something too.”

MacFarlane previously criticized Tucker Carlson for defending counterfeit vaccine cards and denouncing nationwide mask and vaccine mandates (while Peter Griffin, a character on Family Guy, is reportedly not allowed to say the word “goddamn”). “It’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” MacFarlane tells Kimmel. “On the news side, they obviously are in their imaginary fairyland. And then you have the entertainment side that’s like, ‘Alright, we have to exist with these people, so let’s be political and make the best of it.’”

With Family Guy entering its 20th season later this month, MacFarlane plans to keep swinging at the network, taking advantage of his platform from the belly of the beast. Bring on the FOX jokes.

Watch the clip of Seth MacFarlane’s guest appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show below, featuring the new PSA.