Seth MacFarlane signed a new deal with NBC Universal for five years and a total of $200 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Seth’s voice resonates across multiple demographics and mediums. We all admire his ability to create audacious commentary with bold, yet relatable, humor and I look forward to working with him behind and in front of the camera,” said Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios.

MacFarlane is best known for creating the hit show Family Guy and has previously worked with 20th Century Fox Television for over two decades.

“All of us at UCP are huge fans of Seth’s work in television and film," said UCP president Dawn Olmstead. "In my household, where the ages range from 11 to 52, Seth falls somewhere between an icon and a god. Whether it’s comedy, drama, science fiction, animation or musicals, his virtuoso knows no boundaries. This, combined with our shared desire to play in every sandbox that the industry has to offer, is why I believe we can be a great home for all of his creative pursuits. Plus, working with him just made me much cooler to my kids.”

With NBC Universal, MacFarlane will create and develop new TV projects for both cable TV and streaming.

"I am extremely honored to be partnering with Dawn Olmstead and the entire UCP team," MacFarlane said. "My relationship with Universal predates this new chapter, and if my experience producing television with UCP is anything like the experience I’ve had producing films with the company, it will be an exciting and creatively fulfilling one for me and for Fuzzy Door. I’m especially inspired by all of the opportunities that NBCUniversal Content Studios has to offer with George and Bonnie at the helm. I will remain indebted to my good friend Dana Walden and the team at 20th for their collaborative partnership over the years, and I look forward to our continued work together on Family Guy, American Dad and The Orville."

