It's the Fourth of July, which means its time to take the day to enjoy yourself accordingly. Whether that means taking some time with your loved ones, hitting the great outdoors, getting inebriated via substances of your choosing, chilling with the family, cottage season, working (life ain't fair), or simply firing up the grill like the dads of yore, a proper soundtrack never hurts. And what better way to curate your Independence Day vibes than with HNHH's official playlist for the occasion?

With drops from Kendrick Lamar, Cozz, Reason, Denzel Curry, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne, 2Pac, and many more, Fourth Of July is set on keeping your party going with a mix of classic bangers and news releases. Think of it as a way to stay in tune with gems of the hip-hop landscape, in a way that traditional radio might not allow. Should you opt to let your Old Head Energy reign free, this one has you covered. But should you be seeking a few brand new bangers, we've got those on deck in equal measure.

It's got bars. It's got vibes. It's got energy. Everything you might need to score a bash. Check it out below, and don't hesitate to subscribe, especially if you foresee yourself seizing control of the AUX cord. And let it be known, those who abide by our playlists are more likely to be offered the AUX cord to begin with.

