Since the late 1960s, PBS' Sesame Street has been on the air, educating generation after generation of children through the use of beloved muppets like Elmo, Big Bird, and Oscar The Grouch. Over the years, the show has developed and addressed several pressing cultural events and phenome such as inclusivity, diversity, and homelessness. Now, the beloved educational children's program is focusing on racial literacy in its new special The ABC’s of Racial Literacy, which features the debut of two new Black muppets.

Named Elijah and Wes, the Black father-son duo is the latest addition to Sesame Street's growing group of residents, and in the show's latest special, they are tasked with teaching children about racial literacy. According to Complex, the episode features Elmo asking Wes and Elijah why their skin is brown, which prompts the two new Muppets to then explain what melanin is as well as the details of races.

In a statement, Sesame Workshop’s Senior Vice President Dr. Jeanette Betancourt reportedly says, "We look at every issue through the lens of a child. Children are not colorblind — not only do they first notice differences in race in infancy, but they also start forming their own sense of identity at a very young age."

Dr. Betancourt continues, saying, "By encouraging these much-needed conversations through Coming Together, we can help children build a positive sense of identity and value the identities of others."

With such a popular children's program addressing racial sensitivity, it will be interesting to see how future generations comprehend racial literacy.

[via]