The latest debate to arise from the global COVID-19 pandemic has been whether or not wearing a mask will truly protect you against contracting coronavirus. Even with research and health experts providing strong evidence to support wearing a face mask when in public, many people have surprisingly chosen a path of resistance. Unfortunately, one Sesame Place worker found that out the hard way recently.



According to 6abc Action News in Philadelphia, a 17-year-old employee at the Sesame Place in Bucks County, Pennsylvania was punched in the face for informing a couple to wear their face masks while in the park. Both the male and female reacted aggressively towards the teen, resulting in him being knocked to the ground. The couple then left the park and escaped in what Middletown Township police described as a vehicle with New York license plates. Thankfully, the vehicle was identified thanks to Sesame Place security footage and it looks like they'll soon be ID'd fully due to the fact that park attendees now have to buy tickets in advanced.

Here's the statement that Sesame Place release in response to this ordeal:

"On Sunday, August 9, a guest assaulted and seriously injured one of our team members. We've been in close communication with the family of our injured team member, and are hoping for a full and speedy recovery. The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park. We are cooperating with local law enforcement on this ongoing investigation. Any further questions should be directed to them."

The teen worker underwent surgery for injuries to his jaw and teeth at the nearby St. Mary Medical Center. We urge you all to be safe out here and, honestly, just wear your masks to protect both yourselves and others.



