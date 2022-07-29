As more and more Black parents have come forward with stories of disappointing experiences at Philadelphia's Sesame Place, many figured it would only be a matter of time before the theme park was hit with a lawsuit.

On Thursday (July 28), TMZ reported that a class action case has officially been filed for $25 million against Sesame Place, claiming that the venue and its employees have "insulted and damaged Black patrons," particularly the younger guests.

It's been noted that a man named Quinton Burns is specifically listed in the lawsuit after visiting the park with his family on June 18th of this year. According to him, Burns purchased tickets to the park for himself and his young daughter under the expectation that they'd receive a "meet and greet" experience.

While getting up close and personal with characters like Elmo, Ernie, Telly Monster, and Abby Cadabby, though, the Burns' daughter and other Black attendees were reportedly ignored.

At the same time, it was allegedly evident that the performers were "more than happy" to engage with white guests attending the same event.

Nylah Brown and her mother during a news conference following the Sesame Place incident earlier this month -- Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The lawsuit follows a video that surfaced online earlier this month showing Rosita refusing to hug and shaking her head "no" at two little Black girls standing on the sidelines of a Sesame Place parade.

TMZ is said to have spoken with the mother of these children and their family attorney and has confirmed that they've been in talks with the park to make the situation right.

A rep for Sesame Place said, "We will review the lawsuit filed on behalf of Mr. Burns. We look forward to addressing that claim through the established legal process. We are committed to [delivering] an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience for all our guests."

Tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]