Serpentwithfeet Shares "Same Size Shoe" And Announces Sophomore Album

Joshua Robinson
February 17, 2021 16:04
Secretly Canadian artist serpentwithfeet celebrates Black love on his latest single.


Los Angeles-based artist serpentwithfeet is one of the best alternative R&B acts out right now. Over the past few years, the experimentative artist has dropped an assortment of gems, from soil in 2018 to last year's Apparition EP. This year, serpentwithfeet kicked things off by releasing the ethereal single "Fellowship," and now he's back with a new single and album announcement.

Today, the Secretly Canadian artist has unleashed "Same Size Shoe" while announcing that Deacon, his highly anticipated full-length follow-up to his debut album soil, will arrive on Friday, March 26. In a press release statement, the artist has revealed that his sophomore album will explore Black, gay love and the tenderness present in the best companionships, whether that be romantic or otherwise.

"Same Size Shoe" captures much of the album's sentiment in its three and a half minute runtime, as serpentwithfeet croons about dating a Black man who can fully relate to him. Melodius yet sparse production carries "Same Size Shoe," and the funky "yeah" adlibs during the song's pre-chorus make for a soothing, yet slightly groovy, listen. 

Is "Same Size Shoe" going on your R&B playlist?

Quotable Lyrics

If my barber's late can I come to yours
Lemme play my favorite jam
Do you know the chorus?
I'm always gon' be from Baltimore

Serpentwithfeet
