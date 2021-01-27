mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Serpentwithfeet Drops Off New Single "Fellowship"

Mitch Findlay
January 27, 2021 13:10
124 Views
Serpentwithfeet comes through to drop off his new single "Fellowship," set to be included on his new album "Deacon."


LA's own Serpentwithfeet has come through with his brand new song "Fellowship," the latest glimpse at his upcoming project Deacon. With the album set to land in full on March 26th on the Secretly Canadian imprint, this percussive and melodic new track bodes well for what's to come. Produced by the combined talents of Serpentwithfeet, Sampha, and  Lil Silva, "Fellowship" takes its time in unfolding. Lyrically, Serpent's falsetto paints a vivid picture of intimacy and self-assurance. "This is the blessing of my 30’s," he sings. "I’m spending less time worrying and more time recounting the love." 

As he explains in a press release, "Fellowship" is "dedicated to anyone who has had a good friend or been a good friend." In a time plagued by uncertainty, it's refreshing to see such themes explored, and Serpent's wistful melodies pair nicely with the soothing arrangement. A song to get lost in, especially when some of the more experimental production choices enter the mix. "Our fascination with prosecco, The silly face you make when I say hello," he sings. "I never understood deep deep breaths, Til you came around and you just changed the way I laughed."

Check it out for yourself now, and look for Deacon to drop in full on March 26th.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

This is the blessing of my 30’s
I’m spending less time worrying and more time recounting the love

Serpentwithfeet Deacon
