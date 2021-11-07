mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

serpentwithfeet Drops Off "DEACON's Grove"

Aron A.
November 07, 2021
DEACON's Grove
Serpentwithfeet

serpentwithfeet drops off a five-song companion piece to "DEACON."


Serpentwithfeet dropped an album of the year contender in March with the release of DEACON. The 11-song body of work served as the official follow-up to 2018's soil. On Friday, serpentwithfeet DEACON's Grove, a five-song companion piece to March's DEACON. The project includes the previously released singles, "Down Nuh River" and "Fellowship (Remix)" ft. Ambré and Alex Isley, who serve as the only guest appearances on the project.

The release of DEACON's Grove comes just days after serpentwithfeet announced a 2022 tour. Deacon's Tour kicks off in Washington, DC on Feb 12th before closing out in Los Angeles on March 9th, 2022. Other cities on the itinerary include Philadelphia, New York City, Chicago, and Toronto. Apollo Mighty and Devin Tracy will also be accompanying him on his run. 

